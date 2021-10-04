Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Short Interest Update

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 642,000 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the August 31st total of 976,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 152,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of ZEPP stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 236,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,137. Zepp Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $284.23 million during the quarter. Zepp Health had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Zepp Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the first quarter valued at $22,133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at $16,662,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Zepp Health during the first quarter worth $15,836,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at about $7,398,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Zepp Health during the first quarter worth about $6,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Zepp Health Company Profile

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

