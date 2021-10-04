Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:MITO opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.03. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITO. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 55.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 313,182 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 1,995.9% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 788,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 750,417 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 78,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

