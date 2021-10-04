Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) to Buy

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

Ono Pharmaceutical stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

