Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) to Buy

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

Ono Pharmaceutical stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

