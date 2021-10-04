Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

Separately, Truist lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of PNFP opened at $96.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $98.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

