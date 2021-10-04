Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) to Hold

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised American National Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th.

AMNB stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.24. 371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,081. American National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $372.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 32.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American National Bankshares will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMNB. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 108,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 74.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 7.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

