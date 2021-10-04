Zacks: Brokerages Expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Announce $1.38 EPS

Brokerages expect that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will post $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. ConocoPhillips reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 545.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $6.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.73.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.64. 911,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,476,921. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.59. The company has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $70.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,206,000 after purchasing an additional 205,533 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $174,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $259,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

