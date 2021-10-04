Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). Marker Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRKR. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 213.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 105.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRKR opened at $1.67 on Friday. Marker Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

