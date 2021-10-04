Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.34. American Campus Communities reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%.

ACC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,151.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,934,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,349,000 after purchasing an additional 135,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,117,000 after acquiring an additional 231,896 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,960,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,453,000 after acquiring an additional 141,029 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 230.2% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,393,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,276,000 after acquiring an additional 41,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

ACC stock opened at $49.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 704.53, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $52.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.