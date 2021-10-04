Zacks: Analysts Expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 21.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of WMC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,586. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 1,494.10 and a current ratio of 1,494.10. The company has a market cap of $155.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.