Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.54. Verint Systems posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $354,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $120,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 18,382 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Verint Systems by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 533,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter worth $19,952,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 32.7% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,280,000 after purchasing an additional 749,798 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $44.82. The stock had a trading volume of 15,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,360. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

