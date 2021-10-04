Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.54. Verint Systems posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $354,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $120,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 18,382 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Verint Systems by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 533,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter worth $19,952,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 32.7% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,280,000 after purchasing an additional 749,798 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $44.82. The stock had a trading volume of 15,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,360. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.