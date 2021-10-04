Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the highest is ($0.46). TCR2 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04).

Several research firms recently commented on TCRR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush cut TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist cut their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

NASDAQ TCRR opened at $8.34 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $318.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 114,312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 944.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

