Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) will report ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.04) and the highest is ($0.81). Praxis Precision Medicines posted earnings per share of ($12.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($3.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.24) to ($3.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Praxis Precision Medicines.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20).

PRAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

In other news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 15,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $248,590.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 9,542 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $150,668.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 411,250 shares of company stock worth $7,622,955. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 207,350.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRAX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.93. 96,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.85.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.