Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. NextDecade also reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NextDecade.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEXT. Morgan Stanley raised NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in NextDecade by 37.5% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NextDecade by 10.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in NextDecade by 69.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NextDecade by 49.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEXT opened at $2.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $344.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of -0.01. NextDecade has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $6.13.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

