Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $809.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to post $809.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $826.20 million and the lowest is $796.30 million. Lincoln Electric reported sales of $668.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 707,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,226,000 after purchasing an additional 20,186 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 15.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 171.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 107,096 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 6.9% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 25,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $132.29. 7,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,850. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.40. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $89.33 and a one year high of $143.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 49.16%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

