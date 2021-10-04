Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will report $2.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings. KLA reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full year sales of $8.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $9.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KLA.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.11.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $329.82. The stock had a trading volume of 22,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,407. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.85. The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA has a twelve month low of $190.21 and a twelve month high of $374.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $417,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 1,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in KLA by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 1,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLA (KLAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.