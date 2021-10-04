Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. IDEAYA Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($0.72). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IDYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

IDYA stock traded up $1.31 on Monday, reaching $26.85. 11,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,504. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,616 shares of company stock valued at $871,765 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,396,000 after buying an additional 407,864 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 57.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.