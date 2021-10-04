Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.54. Griffon reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Griffon will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $646.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.85 million. Griffon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Griffon by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFF traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,686. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35. Griffon has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

