Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Arcimoto reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arcimoto.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 698.71% and a negative return on equity of 42.63%.

FUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Arcimoto in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcimoto has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of FUV stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,052. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $395.98 million, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 7.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUV. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Arcimoto by 581.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 23,701 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the first quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcimoto (FUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.