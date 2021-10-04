Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.33. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.10.

In related news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $56,968.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,866,000. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,546 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,310,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,134 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 461.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,809,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $38.28. The stock had a trading volume of 15,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,570. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

