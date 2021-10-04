Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.85

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.84, with a volume of 183212 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YGR shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.59.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$159.44 million and a P/E ratio of 7.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$28.53 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil M. Mackenzie bought 44,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,075,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,451,880.45. Insiders purchased a total of 62,800 shares of company stock valued at $82,575 in the last quarter.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

