XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CLSA cut their price objective on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC cut their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $31.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

