XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $468,000 Investment in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 30,012.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 469,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 467,896 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 213.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 58,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 40,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after acquiring an additional 42,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $16.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.62.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.02) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBLU. MKM Partners began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.79.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

