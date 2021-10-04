XTX Topco Ltd Invests $492,000 in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in VEREIT by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in VEREIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in VEREIT by 828.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

VER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $46.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $50.97.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

