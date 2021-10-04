XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 5,039 Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FATE opened at $59.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.68. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 19,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,216,833.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,934 shares of company stock worth $5,865,149 in the last ninety days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FATE has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

