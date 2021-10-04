XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in American International Group by 95.9% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $55.48 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. increased their target price on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

