XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 3,147 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,444,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth $58,936,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,828,000 after acquiring an additional 432,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 53.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,337,000 after acquiring an additional 307,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $78.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

