XTRABYTES (XBY) Price Up 11.5% This Week

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $414,697.62 and $86.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00066600 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00088633 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.64 or 0.00142427 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00104428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00143282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00017946 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.