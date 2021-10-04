Xponance Inc. Purchases 956 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 14,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 26.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 145.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,329,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $64.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $1,285,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,968,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,846,920.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,056,606.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 855,748 shares of company stock worth $53,555,230 over the last three months. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

