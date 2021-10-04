Xponance Inc. Has $674,000 Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HR shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $34.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.86.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

