Xponance Inc. Has $656,000 Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.88.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $65.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.53.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

