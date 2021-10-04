Xponance Inc. Has $600,000 Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 43.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in The Brink’s by 231.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Brink’s by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,405,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,393,000 after purchasing an additional 160,548 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in The Brink’s by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 33,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Brink’s by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $300,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,240 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

BCO opened at $64.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 85.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average of $76.58. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $40.95 and a twelve month high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.82% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

