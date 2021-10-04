Xponance Inc. Boosts Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,704,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,747,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,314,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $84,315,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,256,000 after buying an additional 37,630 shares during the period. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $61,228,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of MHK stock opened at $179.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.82. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.98 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.69.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.