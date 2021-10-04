Xponance Inc. Acquires 903 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,314,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,901,000 after purchasing an additional 83,853 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,318,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,237,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,053,000 after buying an additional 135,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,283,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,197,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares during the period. 57.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LANC shares. Sidoti began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $169.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.17. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $162.53 and a 52 week high of $201.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.80 and a 200-day moving average of $185.73.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.29 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

