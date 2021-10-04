Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XHR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 296.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 70,165 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,448,000 after buying an additional 1,386,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 35.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.