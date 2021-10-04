WS Management Lllp Decreases Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

WS Management Lllp lowered its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 69,600 shares during the period. REGENXBIO accounts for 1.0% of WS Management Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. WS Management Lllp owned 0.61% of REGENXBIO worth $10,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 16.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,030,000 after buying an additional 870,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,594,000 after acquiring an additional 220,966 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,340,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,828,000 after buying an additional 216,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in REGENXBIO by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 124,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 580.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 906,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after buying an additional 773,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Shares of RGNX opened at $39.11 on Monday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average of $35.92.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.