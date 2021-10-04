Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Position Increased by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,728,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 299,683 shares during the quarter. Woodward accounts for 2.0% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 2.72% of Woodward worth $212,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 63.6% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 735,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,427,000 after purchasing an additional 286,075 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 1,302.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 149,764 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter worth approximately $9,224,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 11.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,645,000 after purchasing an additional 62,668 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.67.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $165,749.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WWD traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,345. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.28 and its 200 day moving average is $120.95. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.41%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

