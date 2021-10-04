Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $119.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.00.

Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $107.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.87 and its 200-day moving average is $101.82. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $77.49 and a 12 month high of $116.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Wolters Kluwer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.