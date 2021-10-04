Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of WTT stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $45.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 81,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $245,511.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter valued at $1,023,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter valued at $92,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter valued at $4,397,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 37,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wireless Telecom Group (WTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.