Wing Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.23 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for about $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a market cap of $40.23 million and $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

