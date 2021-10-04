William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 73,692 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,196,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,692 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 3.16% of National Instruments worth $177,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NATI traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.93. 7,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,432. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.02. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 253.14 and a beta of 1.08. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NATI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

