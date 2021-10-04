William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 54,305 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,079,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,305 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.41% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $269,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 42.9% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.30. The company had a trading volume of 82,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,704. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $99.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.05.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

