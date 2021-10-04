William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 39,611 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,437,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 39,611 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Merit Medical Systems worth $222,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMSI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,468. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.35. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $680,230.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $60,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

