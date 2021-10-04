William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,320 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials makes up 1.1% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $340,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLM. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,490,000 after acquiring an additional 662,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,441,046,000 after acquiring an additional 144,354 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 387,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,840,000 after acquiring an additional 106,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,691,000 after acquiring an additional 104,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 172,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,642,000 after acquiring an additional 96,168 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLM. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.25.

NYSE MLM traded down $4.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $349.69. 8,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.93. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.59 and a 12-month high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

