William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $208.76 Million Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,282,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 424,544 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Ares Management worth $208,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARES shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.88.

Shares of ARES stock traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $73.52. 3,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,863. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $81.16.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

