William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 245,386 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,706,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,386 shares during the period. Pure Storage makes up approximately 1.0% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Pure Storage worth $306,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 32.2% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 587,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 142,882 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $908,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Pure Storage by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,233,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,570,000 after buying an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 10.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

PSTG traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,538. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.42. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities upgraded Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Pure Storage from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.21.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

