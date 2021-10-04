White Pine Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PVG shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pretium Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.79.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $152.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

