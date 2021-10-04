White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group makes up 3.0% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $20,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of WTM stock traded down $4.71 on Monday, reaching $1,064.30. 27 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,770. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,110.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1,142.75. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $783.00 and a one year high of $1,267.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $25.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 49.54%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.