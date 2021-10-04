Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth approximately $19,417,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Whirlpool by 16.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 577,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,806,000 after purchasing an additional 82,087 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Whirlpool by 37.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,730,000 after purchasing an additional 66,066 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $13,979,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $205.21 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $171.33 and a one year high of $257.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.11 and a 200-day moving average of $225.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.