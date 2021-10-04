Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 33.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Western Digital by 45.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 18.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDC. Mizuho raised their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

WDC opened at $57.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.14. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $35.29 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

