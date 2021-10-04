West Canyon Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:WCYN) Short Interest Down 30.5% in September

West Canyon Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:WCYN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the August 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

West Canyon Energy stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. West Canyon Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

About West Canyon Energy

West Canyon Energy Corp. is engaged in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. The company was founded on July 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

